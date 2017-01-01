An 11-year-old proves that domestic chores do not stand in her way to excel in school
As part of the independence celebration to be held in the Kavango East Region the NBC brings you stories from the two Kavango regions highlighting developmental efforts and the life for its inhabitants.
How much do home or domestic chores impact on the quality and performance of school going children?
This is a story of an 11-year-old who proved that domestic chores are not a burden and do not stand in her way to excel in school.