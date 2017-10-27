172 children of the Liberation Struggle graduate at Berg Aukas

172 children of the Liberation Struggle have graduated at Berg Aukas Youth Skills Training Centre, in Grootfontein.

The graduates obtained certificates in different vocational fields on Wednesday, after displaying competencies in driving and civic training.

Youth and Sports Minister, Jerry Ekandjo, said some 819 trainees attended training at youth centres countrywide, and at the Namibia Institute of Mines and Technology.

Upon completion, graduates are offered employment at different Government ministries.

Ekandjo reiterated the Government's commitment in supporting the unemployed youth.

To date, from a data base of 10 000 registered children of the liberation struggle, some 4 000 have been successfully employed.