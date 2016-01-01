20 Cases of sexual harassment by teachers reported in 2016
Twenty cases of sexual harassment were reported against teachers in several regions of the country, in 2016 alone.
During an interview with Good Morning Namibia, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, Sanet Steenkamp raised concern that teachers resign before their cases are heard.
Sexual harassment cases are referred to disciplinary committees for further investigations where professional misconduct of a sexual nature is usually made against teachers.