A 44-year old man has burnt to death, in Grootfontein. The deceased has been identified as Simon Ndilimekuma Ashipala.

Namibian Police spokesperson at Otjozondjupa Region, Maureen Mbeha, has confirmed the incident, which occurred at Otjituuo village.

Mbeha said reports indicate that Ashipala was seen at a bar earlier on Saturday, and was reportedly heavily intoxicated by the time he left.

Upon his return home shortly before midnight, it is suspected he lit a cigarette and dosed off, in close vicinity of flammable items.

Police say Ashipala was alone at the time of the incident, and the zinc structure burnt down, with him inside.

His remains were burnt beyond recognition.

An inquest has since been opened, with the Namibian Police at Otjituuo.