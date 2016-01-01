Five-hundred households will get tap water infrastructure, for the first time at Onankali.

The Oshikoto Rural Water Supply office can register 400 more people for the water taps.

Head of water supply in the region, Steven Tuukondjele, says the registration process of people who want water infrastructure, is running smoothly.

The money for the infrastructure comes from about N$5 million secured by government, for rural water supply in the four northern regions, to ensure household access to potable water.

The application process was stopped two years ago, when supplies ran out.

Now, the government has secured enough money to purchase water meters and all the other equipment, tools, and fittings needed.

Kuku Helena Shikongo from Onakatse Village, told NBC News she came as early as 02h00, to join the application queue, saying she wanted her own household water, so that she would no longer have to walk so far, to fetch water.

Angula Erastus from Okawambi Village, says he fetches water from his neighbour who has a tap on their premises, but would like his own, too.