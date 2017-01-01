Namwater has assured the public that there are no serious heavy metals present, in Windhoek's drinking water.

Namwater's, Water Treatment Specialist, Hendri Opperman, says Windhoek's water supply mostly comes from the Von Bach, Omatako, Swakoppoort- and Daan Viljoen dams - and these water sources contain no harmful elements, such as Cadium and Lead.

Opperman says what makes the water to appear brown sometimes, are traces of iron and manganese, which he insists, pose no health risks.

He stresses that Namwater tests and analyses the city's drinking water in its laboratory at the NamWater treatment plant, on a two-hourly basis.

The Water Treatment Specialist assures the public that it is absolutely safe to drink water coming from Windhoek's taps.