Accused in Standard Bank N$4,6 million fraud saga set free

The Standard Bank Namibia employee arrested in 2016 and charged with fraud over the disappearance of N$4,6 million, was provisionally set free on Tuesday.

Charles Winston Manale was set free temporarily owing to the Office of the Prosecutor-General's failure to make its decision on the matter in time.

The charges will, however, be reinstated once the PG's decision on the matter is ready.

The Namibian Police Force Commercial Investigations' Unit formally arrested Manale in respect of the missing money when he surrendered himself to the police on 28 January 2016 after being on the run since 20 December 2015.

According to the charge sheet, the accused worked at Standard Bank Namibia's Trust Account Division in Windhoek at the time of the disappearance of the money.

Manale has been in police custody with no option to post bail. He launched an unsuccessful formal bail bid on 26 May 2016.