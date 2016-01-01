The agriculture sector has a role to play in realising Vision 2030, the National Development Plans and the Harambee Prosperity Plan - in the area of food security.

Minister of Agriculture, Water and Forestry John Mutorwa, says this can be done through value addition to local agricultural products.

Mutorwa was speaking at the debriefing and farewell meeting of the South-South first phase cooperation project between the Namibia, China and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO).