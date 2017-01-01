-Tributes have been pouring in for the late South African Anti-Apartheid activist and icon Ahmed Kathrada, who died in the early hours of Tuesday.

President Hage Geingob has described Anti-apartheid icon Ahmed Kathrada as a true patriot, saying his death will not only be felt by South Africa but Namibia and the world at large as well.

In a message sent to his South African counterpart, Jacob Zuma, Dr Geingob expressed condolences to the Kathrada family on the passing of the struggle stalwart,.

Dr Geingob says in his long political as well as personal life Kathrada has acquired an excellent reputation and will always be remembered as a cadre, a veteran and a anti-apartheid activist.