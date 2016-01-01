Two Chinese men arrested last week after they were found in the allegedly illegal possession of two rhino horns were on Monday denied bail.

They made their first appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court along Lüderitz Street, when Magistrate Ebben Iyambo remanded them in custody at the Windhoek Police Station, with no option to post bail until their next court appearance on 13 February.

The two alleged rhino poachers told Magistrate Iyambo through their defence lawyers, Kadhila Amoomo and Mbushandje Ntinda, that they will each bring a formal bail application at their next court appearance.

Senior Public Prosecutor, Rowan van Wyk objected to the granting of bail because police investigations into their case are still at an initial stage.

The value of the two horns is estimated at N$ 44 000 and weighs about 5 kilogrammes.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Head of Media Relations, Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi told a media conference on Sunday that the two Chinese were arrested at Berghof Court in Eros.

Shikwambi said Nampol and City Police on Thursday conducted a joint operation at the suspect’s flat around 22h00 and found two rhino horns and a short gun.

NamPol Inspector-General, Sebastian Ndeitunga also told Nampa on Friday that poaching remains a serious situation in Namibia, where most poachers are Namibians while the buyers are mostly likely Chinese.

In November 2016, a Chinese man was arrested in South Africa after he was found with 18 rhino horns worth N$ 6.6 million. It is suspected the horns were smuggled out of Namibia.