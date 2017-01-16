Twenty-seven-year-old Elina Nangula Jonas and 27-year-old Eita Titus who kidnapped a baby from Swakopmund appeared at the Outapi Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

The accused were not asked to plea and their case was postponed to 16 January 2017.

The duo informed the court that they will conduct their own defence.

The case was transferred to the Swakopmund Magistrate’s Court where the kidnapping took place.

According to Titus’ father, Abrosius Nakale, his son arrived with the kidnapped baby at his homestead on 22 December at Oshikuluwala-Ombandja, in Angola, telling them that he brought the baby home.

Nangula arrive at the village the following day but Nakale became suspicious when he heard that there was a missing child and took them to Outapi police where they were arrested yesterday.

It's alleged that Nangula has been fooling her boyfriend by telling him that she was pregnant and gave birth to a baby boy but she has been taking her friend’s child to her boyfriend.

The baby is now at Oshakati police station and will soon be given to the Erongo police to be transported to Swakopmund to unite with his mother.

The accused were escorted to Swakopmund today where they will be remanded in police custody.