Alleged rapist of German tourist appears in the Bethanie Magistrate's Court on Monday

The alleged rapist of a female German tourist has been apprehended and appeared in court in Bethanie.

The 32-year-old accused had been on the run last week but was arrested last Thursday.

He appeared in the Bethanie village Magistrate's Court Monday, where //Karas police commander, Rudolf Isaacks, says bail was denied and court proceedings were held in-camera.

The reason the suspect's identity is withheld, Isaacks explained, is because the case is very sensitive and critical investigations by police detectives are underway.

The suspect's rights were explained and the case was remanded to 7 December.