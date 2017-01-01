Alweendo urges transparency in state procurement functions

The Economic Planning Minister says government should promote accountability and transparency of state procurement functions.
Contributing to the debate on the Appropriation Bill in the National Assembly, Tom Alweendo, said this will improve public trust in the systems.
He says continued criticism of investments made towards critical public infrastructure like the upgrade of the Hosea Kutako International Airport, is prove of lack of trust in the procurement system.

