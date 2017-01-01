The Ministry of Health has confirmed another case of the Congo Fever in the Omaheke Region.

A 19-year-old male from Okongoua Village was bitten by a tick on 1 March.

The patient remains stable and is still being treated in the isolation unit at Windhoek Central Hospital.

Ministry officials are conducting investigations, providing health education and have started disinfecting the household at the village where the patient comes from.

A 26-year-old man died at Gobabis District Hospital in mid-February after he was bitten by a tick at a farm in the area.

On 28 February Health and social services Minister Dr Bernard Haufiku announced a second suspected case of Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever, after a man from Leonardville was admitted to the Gobabis State Hospital.

Congo fever has no vaccine but is not always fatal.

Some of Congo fever’s symptoms are sudden dizziness, neck pain, sore eyes, vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal pain.

The symptoms would only show between three to nine days.