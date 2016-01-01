The All People's Party (APP) has warned that failure to address critical issues of national concern, might lead to serious tension in Namibia.

All People's Party President Ignasius Shixwameni, added his party's support to call for the Land Bill not to be re-tabled in parliament, before a Second National Land Conference is held.

Speaking at a media conference in Windhoek today, Shixwameni pointed out the issues of resettlement, and ancestral land, as among the crucial areas not currently addressed by the bill.

He noted that these issues should be tackled during the land conference, as the proposed law does not give consideration to those who lost land during the German invasion of Namibia, followed by the South African colonial era.

Shixwameni believes that tabling the bill now, and having the conference later, would be a waste of public funds.

He appealed to President Hage Geingob to stop the tabling of the Land Bill.