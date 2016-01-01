The Affirmative Re-positioning, AR, movement has withdrawn from the land service program.

The movement will instead construct formal housing structures for people living in informal settlements.

Making the announcement in Windhoek on Thursday, Job Amupanda said the initiative (to build formal housing structures) is aimed to restore the dignity of urban shack dwellers.

The movement, through a charity drive, will also donate solar panels.

Amupanda said since 2015 AR professionals have contributed their time and skills through attending sessions yet none of the targets set during such meetings have been achieved and no explanations are offered.