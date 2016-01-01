Art education is a vital tool for learning and developing children's skills comprehensively, which include communication skills, creativity and expression.

Ambassador of Finland to Namibia made the remark at a handcraft in schools conference organised by the Embassy in partnership with the National Institute for Educational Development to promote Art and Handcraft in school.

A total of 29 educational officers and Senior Education officers as well as 4 241 teachers received training in arts from 2010 till the end of 2016. The training was funded by the Finnish-Namibia Society.