Auditor General engages regional councils

The office of the Auditor General is engaging all regional councils in Windhoek on Monday.

The main purpose of the session is to strengthen stakeholders' communication and enhance accountability and service delivery.

The gathering will also discuss and share challenges stakeholders experience in preparing financial statements, as well as their expectations from the office of the Auditor General.

Speaking at the opening of the seminar, the Auditor General, Junius Etuna Kandjeke told the gathering that his office focuses on accountability and transparency and he expects office bearers to understand that they are fully accountable for the way in which they appropriate the portion of the state revenue that they receive annually.

Kandjeje has also expressed concern regarding inadequate planning and lack of accountability by regional councils, which he says, hampers quality service delivery.

The seminar hopes to craft better strategies for improved accountability, improve audit opinion, encourage submission of statements on time, as required by law, and to encourage better public service delivery.