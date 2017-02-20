Anna Ndoroma, one of three businesspeople arrested in connection with fraud and other charges surrounding the B1 City property development project, wants to be discharged.

Ndoroma appeared before High Court Judge Christie Liebenberg during a pre-trial conference of case management review on Wednesday.

Her privately-instructed defence lawyer, Silas Kishi-Shakumu, informed the court that he will file papers for the discharge of his client before the Registrar of the High Court in the next few days.

Kishi-Shakumu is of the opinion that the State has no case against his client.

The application will be lodged in terms of the provisions of Section 174 of the Criminal Procedures Act and is expected to be heard on 20 February 2017 at 10h00 when the continuation of the fraud trial resumes again before court.

Ndoroma is charged alongside former Roads Contractor Company (RCC) Chief Executive Officer, Kelly Nghixulifwa and Hafeni Nghinamwaami.

Nghinamwaami on Wednesday lost his legal representation after defence lawyer Lucious Murorua withdrew because of his client’s lack of funds.

Advocate Louis Botes is representing Nghixulifwa.

Advocate Jack Eixab appeared for the State.

The trio faces eight main charges including corruption, fraud, theft, and money laundering.

These charges stem from the RCC’s involvement in the B1 City property development project opposite the Katutura State Hospital during 2005 and 2006.

It is alleged that Nghixulifwa was a shareholder in both /Ae //Gams Engineering and Cradle Investments, but apparently concealed his stake in the two companies by having his shares held in Ndoroma’s name.

The RCC Board of Directors was allegedly kept in the dark about Nghixulifwa’s stake in /Ae //Gams Engineering, in which Nghinamwaami and Ndoroma were allegedly also shareholders.

The trio is free on bail of N$60 000 each.