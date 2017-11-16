Baby found at Otjiwarongo dumpsite

Namibian Police in the Otjozondjupa Region opened a case of baby dumping at Otjiwarongo.

This follows after a new-born baby was discovered dumped in a wrapped blanket at the town’s dumpsite late Wednesday afternoon.

Regional police spokesperson, warrant officer Maureen Mbeha said the baby was discovered by a teenage boy who was scavenging through the rubbish.

He alerted the police.

It is suspected the full-grown baby girl was born between Tuesday and Wednesday, before it was dumped into a rubbish bin.

Mbeha said the unknown mother knowingly dumped the baby into the bin as the refuse truck was collecting waste around town on the day.

An autopsy will be done to determine if the baby was killed before it was dumped or whether it was stillborn.

Mbeha is now appealing to the public or family members suspecting a relative or friend who was pregnant but is now without a baby, to come forward with information.

This is the second case of baby dumping reported at the town this year.