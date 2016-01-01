A 25 year-old woman in the Erongo Region has opened a criminal case of kidnapping, after she says her two year old son was abducted, three days ago.

In a telephonic interview with NBC News, a pregnant Ndahafa Namweya confirmed she has opened a criminal case at the Mondesa Police Station in Swakopmund, against a woman she had considered a friend.

The distraught mother says the suspect asked for permission to take the toddler, who is to turn two-years old next month - out for pizza on December 21, but failed to return the child home on the day.

Calls and text messages were first ignored, she claims, and upon finally responding - the suspect reportedly said the child was in the custody of her boyfriend, and headed to Tsumeb.

Besides going to the authorities, Namweya has taken to social media in an attempt to engage the public in helping locate and return her son.