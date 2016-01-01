The Rundu Magistrate's court has confirmed that the bail of about 25 inmates from Rundu Police cells has been reduced to make it affordable.

The Control Prosecutor Esther Jafet told NBC News that the court reduced the bail to identified inmates.

She said the court was approached by local police to reduce the bail, as they are experiencing finance to feed the inmates.

She maintains that inmates whom the court refused bail were not part of the arrangements.

The Kavango East Police Crime investigation coordinator, Willie Bampton, also confirmed the arrangements, saying it was only applicable to petty offenders.

Deputy Commissioner Bampton says the arrangements were necessary to reduce the overcrowding experienced in local police cells.

He said some offenders have been there for years after failing to pay 400 dollar bail.

He said suspects of serious crimes such as murder, rape, poaching were not part of the arrangements.