The bail application on the multi-billion fraud case involving two Chinese nationals and a Namibian was on Tuesday postponed to Monday, 23 January.

The trio are suspected to have defrauded government N$3,5 billion through a customs clearing business.

The court was last week adjourned due to a death of a family member of magistrate Alweendo Venatius.

Defence lawyer Sisa Namandje, representing the two Chinese nationals, Tao Huizhong and Huang Jinrong, presented his final submissions, justifying why his clients should be granted bail.

State prosecutor, Rowan van Wyk, told magistrate Venatius that after going through the submissions the state oppose the trio being granted bail.

Van Wyk said it is evident that the trio being granted bail will interfere with police investigations.

Magistrate Alweendo adjourned the court to next week Monday, 23 January 2016, when he will make his judgments on the bail applications.