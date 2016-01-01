A defence lawyer in the case involving two Chinese nationals, who were arrested weeks ago after being found in possession of two rhino horns, did not find the interpreter fit for court.

The duo, Youghui Lu and Nan Chen appeared in the Windhoek Magistrates Court for bail application with a Namibian national who studied in China as their interpreter.

Representing Nan Chen, defence lawyer Mbushandje Ntinda asked for the adjournment, to allow the court to get another interpreter after the interpreter struggled to translate some words.

Magistrate Vanessa Stanely remanded the matter to Monday for the court to get another Chinese interpreter.

Lawyer Kathila Amoomo represented Lu while Rowan van Wyk was the state prosecutor.