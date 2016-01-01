Bars and sheebens without special operating licenses are to remain closed during the first day of January 2017.

City Police Spokesperson, Edward Khoeseb told Nampa on Tuesday they will patrol Windhoek during the public holiday to ensure that members of the public adhere to the law.

“Anyone found operating will be charged N$2 000 on first offence and if they continue to run their business, we will detain whoever we find selling.”

As per the Liquor Act of 1998, bars and shebeens are to be closed on Sundays and public holidays unless the establishment holds a special license such as a restaurant or hotel.

Khoeseb called on the public to celebrate the first day of the new year but do it responsibly by keeping noise low, as this is the most common complaint the law-enforcement agency receives on this day.

He also advised the public to stay away from crime-prone areas such as riverbeds and abandoned places.

-Nampa