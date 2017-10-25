Benguela Science and Governance Forum kicks off in Windhoek

The seventh Annual Science and Governance Forum, aimed at addressing and unlocking opportunities found within the Benguela Current Large Marine Ecosystem, kicked off in Windhoek on Wednesday.

The forum is attended by officials, policy makers and scientists from Namibia, Angola and South Africa.

Officially opening the forum was the Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Bernard Esau, who called on member states to ensure that their national agenda affecting the marine sector should reflect on all stakeholders within the sector.

He also urged the member states to ensure that finance are made available to fund projects within the Benguela Current Convention.