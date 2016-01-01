The dead body found in a water tank behind the Van Eck Power Station in the Northern Industrial Area on Saturday, has been identified as 16-year-old Elia Linomeni Mufita.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi told Nampa on Thursday he could not provide further information as the police are still investigating the matter.

It is suspected that Mufita either committed suicide or was thrown into the tank which is about four metres deep.

Passers-by discovered the body between 04h00 and 06h00 on Saturday.

Kanguatjivi said a pair of unisex boxers, t-shirt and a burned vehicle number plate were found next to the tank.

