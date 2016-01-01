The Bank of Namibia encourages local institutions to swap their foreign assets for domestic assets.

This would improve Namibia's foreign reserves.

Bank of Namibia Governor, Iipumbu Shiimi, explains that foreign reserves are created through imports and exports of goods.

Namibia needs to improve the export capacity, and increase investment in the country, in order to increase its international reserves.

The Government Institutions' Pension Fund has so far moved over N$5 billion worth of assets from abroad, to Namibia.

Shiimi notes that the country has recorded international reserves of about N$22,9 billion, by the end of last month.

He said the stock of international reserves remained sufficient to meet foreign obligations.

The Governor was speaking last week, at the central bank's first monetary policy announcement for the year.