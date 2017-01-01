A 14-year-old minor, allegedly stabbed his 17-year-old brother to death in Rundu, over the weekend. The incident took place at Sauyemwa informal settlement. The deceased has been identified as Josef Tupome.

It is alleged that a fight between the two brothers erupted, when the elder brother borrowed the younger brother's phone, and refused to return it.

The younger brother reportedly then insulted the elder brother, and a struggle ensued.

An eye witness, who attempted to stop the fight, told NBC News she removed a screwdriver and knife from the accused, before he managed to grab a second knife, with which he scared the witness away.

The eyewitness says the younger brother stabbed his brother once with the knife, in the chest.

He was arrested and has appeared on a charge of murder, in the Rundu Magistrate's court.

The case was postponed to Thursday.

The minor is being held in police custody.