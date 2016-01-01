A nine-year-old boy drowned in a pit full of rainwater at Grootfontein in the Otjozondjupa Region on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Presley Christino Howaeb.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force in the region, Warrant Officer Maureen Mbeha on Monday told Nampa the incident occurred in the Saamstaan informal settlement at an unknown time on Sunday.

“It is alleged the boy was swimming in a pit of rainwater together with his friends on Sunday but failed to come out,” Mbeha said.

She added that Howaeb’s lifeless body was retrieved from the pit by a team of police officers at approximately 19h30 Sunday.

His close family members have been informed and police investigations in the matter continue.

-Nampa