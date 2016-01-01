An 11-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a 20-year-old man at the Omadhiya village on Sunday.

The suspect was arrested at the Onakahama village in the Oshikoto Region on the same day.

Police crime report issued by Deputy Crime Investigations Coordinator, Chief Inspector Edna Nawa on Monday indicated that the incident happened at around 18h00.

It is alleged that the suspect found the boy at a water point and started assaulting him with a stick before dragging him into nearby bushes where he sodomised him.

Both are from the same village.

The suspect is expected to appear in court this week.