More than N$240 000 were stolen at Rehoboth's Nedbank branch when masked men broke into the building in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police Deputy Commissioner, Edwin Kanguatjivvi says ongoing police investigations revealed that the suspects entered the building through the roof and then proceeded to open the ATM safe door by using a blow torch.

Deputy Commissioner Kanguatjivvi says the burglars made off with N$240 930.

He has appealed to anybody with information related to the burglary to contact their nearest police station.