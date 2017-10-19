BusinessToday | Standard Bank wins 'Best Investment Bank in Namibia' at African Banking Awards

Standard Bank Namibia has won the 'Best Investment Bank in Namibia Award' as recently presented by EMEA Finance when it announced its winners at its 10th African Banking Awards 2017.

EMEA Finance recognises retail and investment banks, asset managers, brokers and advisers for their accomplishments across the year.

Winners exemplify the sound and sustainable management required to switch gears and temper strategies when their business environments change direction.

According to Standard Bank's Head Investment Banking Letitea du Plessis within the Corporate and Investment Banking Division, the Bank not only provides investment banking services to corporate clients inclusive of full service bank offerings, but also further draws on the deep resources across the Standard Bank Group in its delivery of innovative solutions to clients.

Notable key strategic deals and transactions the bank has executed during the period 2016 to 2017 under review pertains to the Zimbabwe Power Company N$650 million equity contribution facility where Standard Bank Namibia and Stanbic Zimbabwe were the joint Mandated Lead Arrangers in the raising of N$650 million for Zimbabwe Power Company in November 2016.