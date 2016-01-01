City Police Chief Abraham Kanime says buying items on the street, escalates crime.

This is because it provides criminals with a market for the goods they obtain through crimes, like robbery, theft and burglary.

Kanime says anyone who buys goods on the street cannot know if they are buying stolen goods, and this makes society more unsafe.

He says criminals will show no interest in stealing items from houses, if they knew that no-one would buy them.

Kanime further cautioned those who support such criminals by buying stolen goods, that they may be charged with offences related to assisting or supporting crime.

The City Police Chief said the force would undertake public awareness campaigns, to educate communities how best they can help the police, in the fight against crime.