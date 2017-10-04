Cabinet to decide TransNamib's fate next week

Cabinet will decide on the fate of TransNamib's strategic integrated plan (business plan) next week.

The cash-strapped parastatal's board of directors met President Hage Geingob today at State House, highlighting the urgency in the approval of the plan.

Under the plan, they intend to close non-core business and to streamline the company to comply with general business practices.

The company also wants to sell off property which is not economically viable and use the viable ones as a guarantee when they source funding from banks.

But the Cabinet committee on treasury says the business plan seeks to break-even financially as opposed to transforming the parastatal to be a bulk carrier.

In the meantime, the board was advised to appoint a Chief Executive Officer for the institution right away, which has been without one for more than three years.