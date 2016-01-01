The Calueque Dam on the Cunene River Basin in Southern Angola has been rehabilitated to the tune of US$200 million.

That equates to about N$2,7 billion.

The rehabilitation includes installation of three new water pumps, and pipes for irrigation water at Angola and Namibia.

The population in northern Namibia depends greatly on water pumped from the Calueque Dam in Southern Angola, in the Cunene River Basin.

The dam supplies water for domestic, industrial and agricultural use to southern Angola and northern Namibia - through the 1964 Cunene River Scheme Agreement