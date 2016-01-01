The Namibian Police on Thursday arrested a man who grew cannabis near the B1 road in the vicinity of Windhoek’s Cimbebasia residential area.

The 42-year-old man, whom the police said is a squatter, started cultivating the small cannabis plantation some two months ago.

The man has been living in makeshift structures in the bushes near the road for the past two months with two friends.

He admitted that the cannabis belongs to him, saying he smokes and sells the cannabis and uses the income to take care of himself and his friends.

“It’s mine, God gave it to me... Cannabis was created on the third day of creation,” the man said when questioned by the police.

Khomas Regional Crime Investigations’ Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Sylvanus Nghishidimbwa confirmed the incident.

He said the suspect is expected to appear in court on Friday.

Nghishidimbwa also said according to the Local Authority Act, the men are squatting, which is illegal. He said the police would remove them on Friday.

The suspect said he has been living in a nearby riverbed for eight years but recently moved to this new location.

His friend added that they feel safe in the bushes and don’t go begging for food.

“We don’t steal or grab. Maybe smoking dagga is wrong to you but not to us it’s not. It calms me,” he said.

