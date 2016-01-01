Two people died on the spot Monday morning when the vehicle they were travelling in overturned between Tsumeb and Tsintsabis around 06h30.

Namibian Police Force Oshikoto Region Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Naomi Katjiua told Nampa there were five occupants in the vehicle, including the driver.

The driver and two passengers sustained minor injuries and were transported to the Tsumeb State Hospital.

The deceased have been identified, however their next of kin have not yet been informed.

In an unrelated matter, Police at Onayena are investigating a case of culpable homicide as a passenger died on the spot when the vehicle they were traveling in overturned on Saturday.

It is alleged the driver of a pick-up with an Ondangwa registration plate was traveling from Epumbu to Oshali, when he lost control of the vehicle at Onayena on the Epumbu/Oshali gravel road.

The rear-left tyre of the pick-up allegedly burst at about 19h00.

The driver sustained head injuries and was admitted at the Onandjokwe State Hospital, while four other passengers sustained slight injuries and were admitted for shock treatment. They were sent home by the time Nampa received the information.

The deceased has been identified as 78-year-old Timoteus Pinehas from Omashaka residential area in Ondangwa.

The deceased’s next of kin have been informed.

Police investigations continue.