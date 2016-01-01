Hopes for a bumper harvest this year in both the Kavango West and East regions have been dashed following the outbreak of caterpillars.

The worms continue to cause large scale damage to crops in mahangu fields as well as at green scheme projects.

Local subsistence farmer at Nsinze Village started noticing the worms in December last year and by the beginning of this year.

Two hectares of a maize garden was already destroyed and the pests are now moving to their mahangu fields.