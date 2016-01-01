The Omaheke Police on Monday arrested four people after they were found with 44 cows stolen from Farm Geduld in the Hochveld area near Ovitoto on the same day.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Regional Commander for the Omaheke Region, Commissioner Josephat Abel said the suspects were handed over to the Hochveld police.

Abel said the suspects allegedly arranged for a livestock movement permit to be issued in Windhoek for the transportation of the cattle.

The permit was issued in the name of a certain ‘Ms Coetzee’, a familiar face to the police in Omaheke and other regions for her alleged criminal dealings, he said.

“The farm owner, Magraaf, was not even aware that his cattle were stolen,” said Abel.

The police report says the stolen cattle were transported to Farm Monica in the vicinity of Leonardville in the same region, where they were intended to be sold at a pending auction.

A local transport company was used to move the stolen cattle to the farm. The company was supposed to be paid N.dollars 15 000 once the cattle were auctioned off.

Abel said the police got wind of the suspected crime and rushed to Farm Monica, where the suspected rustlers’ plans were foiled.

One cow died whilst being transported to the auction venue as a result of being overcrowded on the truck.

The remaining 43 cattle were recovered and the owner was identified through the brand number on the thigh of the cattle by using the Namibia Livestock Identification and Traceability System.

The owner of the cattle has since made arrangement to transport his cattle back to his farm.

Police investigations continue.