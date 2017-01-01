The Chief Executive Officer of the Central Northern Electricity Distribution Company (CENORED) says State-owned Enterprises should exercise prudent planning, to be able to run their businesses within the means provided by the 2017/2018 budget.

Mburumba Appolus stressed that challenges related to budget cuts could be overcome with good management and targetted focus, as well as the prioritisation by public enterprises, of core business activities, in line with their respective enabling mandates.