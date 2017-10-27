Certificates of conduct available

The Namibian Police says certificates of conduct are available.

NAMPOL Deputy Commissioner, Edwin Kanguatjivi says the certificates are ready for collection at Wanaheda, Katutura, Windhoek Central and Klein Windhoek police stations.

A certificate of conduct is a document required by most companies, when a person applies for a new job or settles in another country.

The Namibian Police was the first law-enforcement agency in Southern Africa to have introduced an automated biometric identification system, using fingerprints.

The Automated Fingerprints Identification System was implemented last year, having been developed at a cost of N$40 million dollars over a period of two years.

The use of a person's fingerprints to check their criminal history, has been in use by the FBI in the United States since in 1991.

Deputy Commissioner Kanguatjivi says people in the Khomas Region can now get certificates of conduct within two weeks of application, while those in other regions within three weeks.