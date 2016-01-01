Chad's foreign minister Moussa Faki was elected as the chairman of the African Union commission on Monday, a Chadian official told Reuters on Monday at a summit of the 54-nation body.

Faki is replacing South Africa's Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) was said to be backing Botswana's Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi.

Faki's main rival in the last round of voting at the AU, which is based in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, was Kenyan foreign minister Amina Mohamed.

AU COMMISSION CHAIR ELECTION RESULTS

Round 1

Botswana - 10

Chad - 22

Kenya - 16

EG - 4

Senegal - 0

Round 2

Botswana - 8

Chad - 21

Kenya - 15

Round 3

Botswana - 8

Chad - 22

Kenya - 17

Round 4

Chad - 24

Kenya - 17

Round 5

Chad - 27

Kenya - 26

Round 6

Chad - 28

Kenya - 25

Round 7

Chad wins with 39; with 15 Abstentions