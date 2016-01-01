The process of checking consumers' water for dangerous, heavy metals, presently done in South Africa, will soon be possible locally, thanks to Scientific Service Gammams Laboratory acquiring its own Induced Coupled Plasma Spectrometer (ICP-MS).

Chief Scientist at the Scientific Services Gammams Laboratory, Kosmas Nikodemus says heavy metals can be very dangerous if ingested in high concentration, and since the City of Windhoek reclaims used water, it is very important that they monitor the levels of such metals.