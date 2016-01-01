Precious Kandiwapa Shivilo went missing from the Elim Primary School in Khomasdal today at 13h00.

She is six years old and can respond to both English and Oshiwambo.

She is wearing a pink shirt with white frills and grey tights with black stripes and school shoes with white socks.

She went missing in the Khomasdal residential area.

Her mother, a teacher at Namibia Primary School, request anyone who find her to either drop her off at the school or alternatively call on 0812464533 or Emilia Nghilotoka at 0812746989.