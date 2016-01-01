The Chinese community in the Zambezi Region staged a demonstration at Katima Mulilo, denouncing the involvement of Chinese nationals in poaching and other criminal activities in the country.

The group of Chinese nationals, who operate businesses in the area, marched through the streets of Katima Mulilo, carrying posters denouncing the ongoing involvement of their fellow country-men in illegal activities, such as poaching across the country.

Reading a statement on behalf of her community in the Zambezi Region, Ela Lu who has lived in the area for about fifteen years now - said a few criminally minded individuals are causing distrust in the entire Chinese community.