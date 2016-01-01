Bail has been quickly granted to a fifth suspect in the historic N$3,5 billion tax fraud case, now being heard in court.

This follows the arrest yesterday, of well-known Chinese businessman, Jack Huang, at Hosea Kutako International Airport.

Huang was about to fly to Angola, but instead, has been ordered to hand over all his travelling documents to the police.

Police investigations have indicated that the Chinese national could be involved in the high-profile customs fraud court case, where the Ministry of Finance lost over N$3,5 billion, through fraudulent customs clearance procedures.

Two other Chinese nationals and a Namibian, are also implicated in the case.

The Windhoek Magistrate Court today did not deliberate long, before giving Huang bail.

He will be allowed to travel and even leave the country, with permission of the investigating police officer, since he is a businessman.

When he travels outside of Windhoek, he should still report once a week to a police station.

The charges against Huang include tax evasion, fraud and money laundering.

A few weeks ago, the other co-accused in the case were given bail of N$1,5 million each, as police continue to investigate the case.

The matter will continue in court in mid-February.