Christmas around the world is celebrated and rejoiced by many with a Santa Claus, Christmas trees and red and green decorations included to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ but what does the festive season mean to the less fortunate.

NBC's Franklin Muningirua visited some informal settlements in the city to find out how people will be celebrating Christmas there.

The festive season offers an opportunity for people to spend quality time with their loved ones. It is also a time when people share their resources, time and love with the less privileged in society.