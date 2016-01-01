City Police frustrated by easy granting of bail
The City Police are frustrated by the easy granting of bail of suspected criminals.
In many instances the same suspects granted bail go back to the streets and commit more serious crimes.
Of late crime has been on an increase in the city and law enforcement agencies are pulling out all stops to ensure the perpetrators are arrested and brought to book.
It is however frustrating that the same individuals apprehended are granted bail by the courts, only to commit the same crimes.