Clean water is critical for public health.

Windhoek residents have been complaining of late about brownish water the city has been supplying them. Fears about the fitness of the water for consumption has been raised, but City fathers insist that the water poses no danger to public health.

The City of Windhoek took the media on a tour of its Scientific Services Laboratory to acquaint themselves with the professional analytical services and how it goes about monitoring the quality of water it supplies to consumers.